Kartik Aaryan

Celeb spotting: Ananya Panday gets a makeover at salon, Kartik Aaryan clicked at gym—Photos

Ananya looked different in her new hairdo and happily posed for the shutterbugs after coming out of the salon. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It was raining B-Towners in and around Mumbai last night. The paparazzi on duty tried to click as many stars as possible. So, while Ananya Panday was spotted with mommy Bhavana at Kromakay salon in Juhu, donning a new look, Kartik Aaryan was clicked at a gym.

Ananya looked different in her new hairdo and happily posed for the shutterbugs after coming out of the salon. Kartik, on the other hand, was clicked outside the gym in Juhu and he too smiled for the cameras.

Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Well, that's not all!

Superstar Akshay Kumar was captured by the paps on duty at Sunny Super Sound Studio in Juhu. The actor was busy dubbing for his upcoming comedy venture 'Housefull 4'.

These and many more B-Towners are often clicked by the shutterbugs at different hotspots in and around the city—and it's their pictures which give fans their daily dose of celeb-spotting!

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanAkshay KumarAnanya Panday
