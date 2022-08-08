New Delhi: Charu Asopa tied the knot with Rajeev Sen, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. On Sunday, they posed for a happy selfie and fans are confused.

Weeks after Charu filed for divorce from Rajeev, the former couple has now sparked reconciliation rumours courtesy of Rajeev's new post. He shared a happy selfie with Charu on Instagram and added a red rose emoji in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Many are now confused about that is the couple getting back together or what? One user commented, "Happy to see u both." The other one wrote, "Was waiting for this moment u both luk gr8 together made for each other plz give your time to ur wife n daughter plz sort ur differences together luv to see ur vlogs stay blessed and happy together"

The two became parents to their daughter Ziana in November last year. Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media.