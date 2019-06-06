close

Laxmi Agarwal

'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar shares pics with Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and calls it a wrap!

Deepika's character is called Malti in the film while Vikrant plays Amol.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Meghna Gulzar has just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on a real-life incident. Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey play lead roles in the emotional drama.

'Chhapaak' is based on the life journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who braved against all odds and her story definitely needs to be told. Deepika is not only playing the titular role but also producing the venture.

Meghna, who last directed Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures with the lead pair and wrote a heartwarming caption. It read: “And we wrapped #chhapaak Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87.”

The day 'Chhapaak's first look was unveiled on social media by Deepika, appreciation and accolades poured in from all walks of life—be it fans or film fraternity people. Her first impression as acid attack survivor Malti was hailed by all.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'. 'Chhapaak' is set to release on January 10, 2020.

 

 

 

 

