kenny sebastian

Kenny Sebastian friends - Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh attended his beach wedding.

Comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in a white wedding ceremony in Goa: PICS

Panaji: Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian has tied the knot with girlfriend Tracy Alison in a private ceremony in Goa on Sunday (January 16). Thanks to ‘Comicstaan’ fame Aakash Gupta, we got a glimpse of Kenny’s D-Day. As per Aakash’s Instagram pictures and videos, Kenny and Tracy had Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

"Mr Handsome Sebastian," Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny can be seen sporting a sherwani.

In another story, Kenny and Tracy can be seen walking down the aisle at church. The couple also danced their hearts out on their wedding day.

Various fan accounts have also shared photos and videos from Kenny’s wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kenny (@kennethsebfc)

 

 

 

 

Kenny and Tracy are yet to officially announce the news of their wedding on social media. 

The comedian's friends - Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh attended his wedding.

(With inputs from ANI).

