Comedienne Bharti Singh, hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa probed by NCB in drugs case, recovers cannabis

New Delhi: Popular television couple, comedienne Bharti Singh and scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa hit headlines today after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at their Mumbai residence.

In a fresh tip-off, NCB raided their house in relation to the drugs case. According to NCB sources, after getting a tip-off from drug peddlers, the NCB officials landed at Bharti Singh's house.

"A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh's residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from her place," the official told PTI. "Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," he said.

The agency is also carrying out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.

ANI reported that Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrived at NCB office for questioning.

Maharashtra: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa arrive at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. NCB conducted raid at their residence, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/7nVuUKdq23 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

In a related development, NCB detained another drug peddler today, whose arrest is being probed in relation with raids at Bharti and Haarsh's residence.

Bharti Singh is a famous name in the television industry. She has hosted several shows and is seen currently on Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017, in Goa. Several telly celebrities attended the starry wedding and reception of the cute couple.

The duo featured together on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. They had also worked in a number of comedy shows which had Haarsh on board as the scriptwriter and Bharti as the performer.

Several Bollywood and television stars have come under the NCB scanner in drugs case so far. A few days back, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was summoned by the officials for questioning.

The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.