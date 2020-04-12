Coronavirus: Ajay Devgn condemns violence against doctors

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday conveyed his "disgust and anger" over reports of several incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff on "baseless assumptions" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old actor made a statement on Twitter where he said, "DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of "educated" persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions," he tweeted.

The `Singham` actor also added that: "Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona".

Earlier, he joined many other Bollywood stars to laud Mumbai Police personnel for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19.