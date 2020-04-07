हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ekta Kapoor

Coronavirus COVID-19 effect: Ekta Kapoor forced to take off her rings due to soap allergy!

Ekta's video has left social media users, including her friends from the industry, stunned.

Coronavirus COVID-19 effect: Ekta Kapoor forced to take off her rings due to soap allergy!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Due to her staunch belief in astrology, producer Ekta Kapoor has always been spotted wearing numerous rings and bracelets. However, on Monday, she took off her rings after developing an allergy that was triggered off by the over-use of soap and sanitiser, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, Ekta posted a video in which she is seen flaunting her fingers bereft of her rings.

"Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime," she captioned the video.

Ekta's video has left social media users, including her friends from the industry, stunned.

Actress Hina commented: "ye kaise hua (how did it happen)?"

Responding to Hina, Ekta said: "Allergy due to over use of soap and sanitizer. Will be back after break."

When one user asked her about after how many years she removed those rings, Ekta commented: "2003 I started."

 

 

Tags:
Ekta KapoorCoronavirusCOVID19
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Was looking forward to be back in India, says Chris Hemsworth to Indian fans

Must Watch

PT5M23S

DNA: Corona a ‘virus' for the world but ‘gift’ for the nature