COVID positive Swara Bhasker hits back hard at trolls wishing her 'death!

Swara Bhasker shared screenshots of the hate comments received on her timeline and bashed her 'Nafrati Chintus'.

COVID positive Swara Bhasker hits back hard at trolls wishing her 'death!
New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhasker recently took to social media and announced that she has tested COVID positive and is under quarantine. While many wished for her speedy recovery, her troll army went to an extreme and posted nasty comments wishing 'death' for her. 

Hitting back hard at her trolls, Swara wrote: And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!

She also shared screenshots of the hate comments received on her timeline. 

Earlier, the actress had shared: "Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family & to be at home," Swara had posted.

Swara Bhasker is currently in Delhi at her residence. 

 

