Double vaccinated Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19, says 'hope this passes soon'

Actress Swara Bhasker informed fans on Thursday (January 6) that she is COVID positive. Her symptoms included fever, headaches and a loss of taste.

Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday night confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara informed everyone about her diagnosis. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested just to be safe.

According to the statement shared by Swara, she and her family have been isolated since January 5.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I`m taking all the necessary precautions. I`ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y`all," the statement read.

 

She also added a caption that read, "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," she wrote.

Swara Bhasker has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

