NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Crowd Adore Rashmika Mandanna's Charm At An Event In Kerala

Rashmika Mandanna captivated her fans with her charm during a recent event in Kerala, leaving the crowd ecstatic and full of praise.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Crowd Adore Rashmika Mandanna's Charm At An Event In Kerala (Image: @Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is known for her stunning beauty and captivating presence. She has become a standout star in Bollywood with her charming persona, winning people's hearts nationwide. The actress shared a heartfelt message on social media: "It makes my heart so happy to meet all of you. Thank you, Karunagappally!"

Recently Rashmika attended an event in Kerala where she received immense amounts of love and adoration from her fans. 

Check Out Rashmika’s Fun Interaction with Her Fans: 

She looked stunning in a bottle green saree adorned with intricate golden zari work. The rich color and elegant design of the saree highlighted her beauty, the sleeveless blouse complimented her look and added a modern touch. It was a grand event attended by more than 2000 people.

Take A Look At The Post: 

Rashmika Mandanna’s fans adore her not only for her talent but also for the unwavering connections she has with her fans.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2- The Rule, Animal Park, and Chhaava.

