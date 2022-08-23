NewsLifestylePeople
Actress Shefali Shah in a recent interview opened up on the issue of boycott trends of bollywood movies.

  • Actress Shefali Shah feels the issue of Boycott of bollywood films is just a trend
  • The actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie 'Darlings'
  • she will be next seen in the second season of web series 'Delhi Crime'

New Delhi: The Hindi film industry has been struggling at the box office ever since the pandemic, and it has proved difficult for filmmakers big or small to draw audiences towards the ticket window. The set of individuals on social media who have been calling for a boycott of important Bollywood films without cause is another recent development that has caused the stars of Bollywood quite a headache.

The most recent example of this was when it happened with Aamir Khan's starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and also with Shah Rukh Khan's yet to be released project 'Pathaan'. 
'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda, has been trending on Twitter just days before its release, and though it is hard to quantify the effect these trends have had on the box office numbers of the film, it has had an effect, a point no one can deny.

Shefali Shah, the actress who is basking in the success of her latest release, 'Darlings', opened up on the issue of boycott trends and said, "It's a trend. I don't think it's long-lasting". The actor feels it is just a phase and will pass.

On the work front, the actor who appeared alongside actors such as Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in 'Darlings' is gearing up for the release of one of the most awaited series of the year, 'Delhi Crime' season 2 where she will be seen reprising her role as Delhi Police DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The show which has been created by Riche Mehta and also stars 'Mirzapur' fame Rajesh Tailang in an important role will be available for streaming on Netflix from 25th of August.

