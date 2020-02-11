हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer: Not easy to deal with fame in initial days

Schwimmer said that he got used to all the attention only gradually. 

David Schwimmer: Not easy to deal with fame in initial days
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Los Angeles: Actor David Schwimmer, who rose to fame with his role of Ross Geller in the popular American sitcom "Friends", recalls it was not easy handling the show's success in his initial days.

In an interview with femalefirst.co.uk, Schwimmer said: "Quite quickly after our show started to get a lot of attention, I had to learn how to be invisible when I go out and it is not that hard to ensure you cannot get spotted.

"You can hide under a baseball cap and not be seen. Getting used to the attention was not easy to start with, but the show was very popular everywhere, so thankfully it is generally just a lot of love coming my way when people come up to me in the street," he added.

Schwimmer said that he got used to all the attention only gradually. "You just have to get used to people recognising you, but as long as people are kind, then I have never had any problem with it. I guess it is all part of this job," he pointed out.

 

Tags:
David SchwimmerDavid Schwimmer tv showsFriends
Next
Story

'Nanny McPhee' child star Raphael Coleman passes away at 25

Must Watch

PT23M24S

Delhi Election 2020 Results: Vote count to begin from 8 AM today