Dear Anurag Kashyap, don't let this social media circus get to you: Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin slams #MeToo allegations against him

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been recently implicated in the #MeToo movement by actress Payal Ghosh, has found the support of his ex-wife and actress Kalki Koechlin. In an Instagram post, Kalki slammed the #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap and said, "Don't let this social media circus get to you".

The actress also gave examples from her personal and professional lives to defend the filmmaker and recalled how he "stood up for her integrity even after their divorce".

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap were married from 2011 to 2015.

In her statement, Kalki said, "Dear Anurag, don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the good work you do - Love from an ex-wife."

Read her post here:

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's first wife Aarti Bajaj has also come out in support of the filmmaker. Aarti took to Instagram and posted a note for Anurag and described the #MeToo allegations against him as the "cheapest stunt".

Take a look:

Aarti and Anurag got divorced in 2009. They have a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap.

The controversy sparked off on Saturday after Payal Ghosh tweeted against Anurag Kashyap.

Post which, Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations, claiming that they were "baseless". He also released a statement denying the #MeToo accusations levied against him, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".