Dear Katrina Kaif, you are making Maldives look so, so good - See her stunning pics

New Delhi: Amid the pandemic, Maldives has become Bollywood's most favourite travel destination and like many other stars, actress Katrina Kaif too jetted off to the island country. Katrina is in Maldives for a work trip, but she is having a superb time there. Her Instagram posts are proof. 

Katrina has given us a glimpse of her days in Maldives and trust us when we say the pictures will make you go wow! The actress is having the best time of her life there. 

Recently, Katrina added a stunning picture of herself in a white swimwear and captioned it, "Paradise found." Earlier, she made a colourful splash on Instagram while informing about her itinerary. 

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', has Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' lined up for release. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in the film. The release of 'Sooryavanshi' has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, some months ago, she announced her next project 'Phone Booth'.

