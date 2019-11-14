close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone among my finest co-actors: Vikrant Massey

"Chhapaak" is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

Pic Courtesy: Chhapaak still

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey, who will soon be seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed "Chhapaak", only has glowing praise for Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the film.

"It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career," said Vikrant, while interacting with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Deepika and Vikrant have been cast together for the first time in "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays Laxmi while Vikrant essays her boyfriend.

About the overall experience of working in "Chhapaak", Vikrant said: "I really had a nice experience working on the film. We have completed the shooting and it is to release in two months' time, so, I am keeping my fingers crossed."

"Chhapaak" is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.

 

