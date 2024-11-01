Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Share First Glimpse Of Their Daughter Dua Padukone Singh!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally fulfilled their fans' long-awaited curiosity by announcing the name of their baby girl on social media. The beloved couple took to Instagram to reveal their daughter's name, sharing the heartfelt news with an adoring fanbase that has been eagerly anticipating this moment since her birth.

In a touching post, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter as "Dua Padukone Singh." Accompanying the announcement was a charming photograph of their baby girl's tiny feet, a visual representation of the joy she has brought into their lives. The caption included the words, " Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह

‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer.

Because She is the Answer to our Prayers.

Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude.

Deepika & Ranveer"

Watch The Post Here:

The choice of the name ‘Dua,’ which translates to 'prayer,' holds a special significance for the couple, symbolizing their deep sense of gratitude and fulfillment as they embrace parenthood.

Fans were quick to take to social media to express their excitement and support for the couple, showering the announcement with love and warm wishes. Comments flooded in, with many writing, "Such a beautiful name!" and "Our darling Dua! We’re so happy for this moment. May God protect them from evil eyes and keep them safe, healthy, and happy." The outpouring of affection highlights the couple's popularity and the genuine joy their fans feel for their new family member.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 9, a day that marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The couple is celebrating the festival for the first time with their newborn daughter as well as the day marks the release of Singham Again where both are playing headlining the multi-starrer.