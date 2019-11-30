Deepika Padukone asks Kartik Aaryan to teach him 'Dheeme Dheeme' hook step

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has asked Kartik Aaryan to teach her his famous step from his newly released song Dheeme Dheeme. The song from Pati Patni Aur Woh gave rise to the #DheemeDheemeChallenge that has created immense buzz on the internet and now Deepika too wants to take this challenge up.

DP took to her Insta stories and wrote, "Will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step!?I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge !!!"

"Ji zarur aap jaldi pick kar lengui bataiye kab @deepikapadukone, "Kartik replied.

In the film, Kartik Aaryan is seen as Chintu Tyagi, a government employee from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi Pednekar but has a thing for his colleague Ananya Panday.

The film is a remake of the 1978 classic by the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The remake is helmed by Mudassir Aziz and it is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.