Deepika Padukone Engages With Fans In Heartfelt Virtual Meet After 'Kalki 2898AD'

New Delhi: In a recent virtual interaction, Padukone, glowing in a casual-chic denim jacket, connected with her fans affectionately known as 'Crazens,' showing her appreciation for their unwavering support.

During the virtual meet, Padukone answered questions from her enthusiastic followers and shared her deep gratitude for their role in the film’s success. Fans flocked to social media to share their joy and extend their congratulations, highlighting the strong bond between the actress and her global audience.

The fans took to social media to share their excitement and congratulate her on her recent successful films.

One fan took to Instagram to recount their memorable experience: “Had the best day of my life with you @deepikapadukone today.

Thank you for taking your time to have a chat with us. Your army will be forever by your side and love you”



On X (formerly Twitter), another fan shared their admiration: “The way you treat your fans says a LOT about yourself,I have seen celebs not giving a damn about their fans, but DP is rare,she has always treated her fans like a part of her family,not just today but many a times before too,PROUD Crazen @deepikapadukone ILY <3

#DeepikaPadukone”

Several fans expressed their excitement with posts describing their experiences. One fan couldn’t contain their excitement after a brief conversation with the actress: ”talked to deepika for like a minute and I CANNOT STOP SHAKING!! deepika knows me? talked to me? she called me by my name and called me "my love"?? this can't be real”

Another fan wrote, “So grateful for today

Thank you Deepika for giving us your time and having a beautiful chat with us . God bless you

We crazens love you so much

( i still can't process she took my name )”

An enthusiastic Instagram user expressed on the event through a lengthy post:

“01.08.2024 - A DREAM COME TRUE

Finally got to meet Deepika, and it was amazing! A memory that I can never forget and something that is so very special. Grateful and lucky to have been a part of this wonderful experience hearing Deepika answer some of the questions given by us, Crazens. Truly a moment that I can never forget. We, the “army”, love you DP and can’t wait to see you embracing motherhood and your upcoming projects!

Special thanks to @antophilip and DP’s team for organising this!

With Gratitude & Love - @stan.deepika

#deepikapadukone #fanmeet”

Kalki 2898AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has been celebrated as a blockbuster hit, with Padukone’s performance receiving particular acclaim. Ashwin highlighted the centrality of Padukone’s role, stating, “I think the simplest answer that we arrived at was whose character do you remove and the story does not exist? And that became Deepika's character.”

The film’s impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, has further elevated its status.

Looking to the future, fans are eagerly awaiting Padukone’s next project, Singham Again, where she will star as 'Lady Singham' Shakti Shetty under the direction of Rohit Shetty. The film is anticipated to showcase her ability to deliver powerful and memorable performances once again.