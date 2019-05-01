Deepika Padukone enjoys her late night basketball session—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood ace Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of her playing basketball. Well, the tall and talented Dippy is quite a sports enthusiast and her love for badminton is known. But now looks like basketball is another of her favourites.

Deepika captioned the video: “all work and no play.........you get the drift!”

Well, hubby Ranveer Singh was quick to drop a comment.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Besides playing the titular role, Deepika will also produce the venture.

She is currently busy shooting the film which will hit the screens next year. The first look of the movie was unveiled sometime back and it created a flutter online. Deepika received accolades for acing her look.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is busy with Kabir Khan's '83', a film based on 1983 cricket world cup. The actor will play Kapil Dev in the movie.