Deepika Padukone falls sick after attending best friend's wedding, shares pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who had a gala time at her best friend's wedding in Bengaluru, has now fallen sick after having "too much fun." The actress shared a sickly picture of herself with a thermometer emoji.

Deepika looks tired and worn out in the picture and she captioned it, "When you have too much fun at your best friend’s wedding."

The actress along with her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha attended the wedding of her BFF Urvashi Keshwani in Bengaluru. Anishka was seen in a beautiful gold and red Anarkali suit while Deepika wore an all-gold saree paired with a choker necklace.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83'. The film is primarily based on India's 1983 World Cup win. Apart from him, the film stars Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

Interestingly, Deepika will essay the pivotal role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She has also finished shooting for Chhapaak, which is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.