Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is learning to play piano while Ranveer Singh is binging on Nutella during quarantine

Deepika is learning to play the piano. Sharing a monochrome picture of her playing the piano, Ranveer wrote that they are spending their quarantine break by “eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies and DP is teaching herself to play the piano.”

Deepika Padukone is learning to play piano while Ranveer Singh is binging on Nutella during quarantine
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranveersingh

New Delhi: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the most of their time together at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Both of them have been constantly sharing updates on what’s keeping them busy and on Sunday, Ranveer, in a quick Q&A session on Instagram, shared glimpses of how they are spending their quarantine break.

For those who don’t know, Deepika is learning to play the piano. Sharing a monochrome picture of her playing the piano, Ranveer wrote that they are spending their quarantine break by “eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies and DP is teaching herself to play the piano.”

Apart from trying her hands on a piano, Deepika is using the break for some ‘productivity’. One day, she cleaned her wardrobe, the other day she dedicated her time in skincare and next on drinking juice and eating fruit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season 1:Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season 1:Episode 3 #drinkjuice #eatfruit Productivity in the time of COVID-19!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Meanwhile, Ranveer is binging on Nutella. The company has seems to have sent Ranveer customised Nutella jars, which have the names of all the characters in has played in his films so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ek toh gaya  ab tera kya hoga, Bajirao?

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Riches on riches

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ghar pe baitho, khao piyo, masst raho 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

He also shared what he thinks he will look like post-quarantine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me coming out of quarantine

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer also cheered for the COVID-19 fighters by clapping their hands, an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Deepika and Ranveer’s next film is ’83. He also has ‘Takht’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ in the line-up while Deepika is set to star in a film on Mahabharata.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, quarantine break, Coronavirus
