close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the eternal sunshine in Sabyasachi yellow ruffled saree—See pics

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Chhapaak', a film by Meghna Gulzar. 

Deepika Padukone is the eternal sunshine in Sabyasachi yellow ruffled saree—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The tall and talented Deepika Padukone recently turned heads at Cannes Film Festival with her super impressive style at the red carpet. And after slaying the world with her ravishing looks, the diva once again looked mind-blowing in her recent bunch of pictures.

She shared some photos on Instagram where she stuns in a yellow Sabyasachi Mukherjee ruffled saree and statement earrings which make her simply mind-blowing. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared the look on her Insta account.

Check out photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows...

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows...

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika is the eternal sunshine in these amazing pictures, right?

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Chhapaak', a film by Meghna Gulzar. The Delhi schedule of the movie was completed a few days back and Deepika's pictures from the sets had gone viral on social media as well.

The movie is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Besides playing the titular role in the movie, the actress is also producing it.

The first look of 'Chhapaak' was unveiled sometime back and it set the social media on fire with positive feedback from all walks of life.

Vikrant Massey is playing the lead opposite Deepika. 'Chhapaak' is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

 

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukonechhapaakDeepikaBollywood
Next
Story

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff enjoy Sunday brunch in Bandra—Pics

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Kailash Kher congratulates PM Modi in a unique way, dedicated this song