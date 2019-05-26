Deepika Padukone is the eternal sunshine in Sabyasachi yellow ruffled saree—See pics

New Delhi: The tall and talented Deepika Padukone recently turned heads at Cannes Film Festival with her super impressive style at the red carpet. And after slaying the world with her ravishing looks, the diva once again looked mind-blowing in her recent bunch of pictures.

She shared some photos on Instagram where she stuns in a yellow Sabyasachi Mukherjee ruffled saree and statement earrings which make her simply mind-blowing. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared the look on her Insta account.

Check out photos:

Deepika is the eternal sunshine in these amazing pictures, right?

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Chhapaak', a film by Meghna Gulzar. The Delhi schedule of the movie was completed a few days back and Deepika's pictures from the sets had gone viral on social media as well.

The movie is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Besides playing the titular role in the movie, the actress is also producing it.

The first look of 'Chhapaak' was unveiled sometime back and it set the social media on fire with positive feedback from all walks of life.

Vikrant Massey is playing the lead opposite Deepika. 'Chhapaak' is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.