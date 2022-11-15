Deepika Padukone launches inaugural products of her self care brand '82°E', deets inside

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday launched 'Ashwagandha Bounce' moisturiser and 'Patchouli Glow' sunscreen drops, as the inaugural product lines of her recently launched self-care brand, 82°E. In line with the brand’s core philosophy, these products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested to make skincare a simple, effective, and enjoyable self-care ritual.

On launching the skincare line, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E, said, "My skincare routine has been an integral part of my self-care ritual. I’ve always identified with products that enable me to keep my ritual simple yet effective. This philosophy of simple, effective skincare informed our inaugural category and our first two products. With Ashwagandha Bounce, a rich yet lightweight moisturiser and Patchouli Glow Sunscreen with SPF 40, I’ve been able to bring to life my vision of simplifying skincare and share a part of my very own ritual to achieve healthy, glowing skin. We spent the last two years developing premium, high-performing skincare products that combine time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compounds. These products are simple to use, efficacious and suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. We hope to make the practice of skincare a truly delightful ritual for all."

Here is the post shared by the actress:

On the brand introducing moisturiser and sunscreen as the launch products, Jigar K Shah, Co-Founder at 82°E, who spearheads the business said, "The skincare industry has witnessed immense growth in the recent past that has led to a lot of product innovation. However, through our research, we learnt that this has also led to product overload and the focus on the fundamentals of skincare is getting diluted. At 82°E, we led with a fundamentals-first approach and designed our moisturiser and sunscreen to emphasise on skin hydration and protection. This forms the backbone of a good skincare routine".

Meanwhile on the work front, the actress who was last seen in the film 'Gehrayiaan' will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan'. The film is slated for release on the 25th of January, 2023.