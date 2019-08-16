close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone obliges young male fan with a photo-op

Deepika's latest photo, shared by admirers online, proves it is not all work and no play for her.

London: Actress Deepika Padukone made a young male fan's day by obliging him with a quick photo-op.

Deepika is currently busy shooting here for Kabir Khan's "'83", which stars her husband and actor Ranveer Singh as cricket legend Kapil Dev. She plays Kapil's wife Romi in the film, about India's first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983. 

Deepika's latest photo, shared by admirers online, proves it is not all work and no play for her. In the photo, she is seen sporting a white outfit with a beige coat and posing with a boy, who was all smiles just like her.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has shared a mushy video on Instagram, to stress that Deepika is all of his heart. In the pic, Deepika is posing in front of a store that says, "All Of My Heart". 

 

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone moviesBollywood
