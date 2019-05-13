Deepika Padukone shares hilarious video of mother Ujjala, reveals where she got her acting chops from

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mother's Day, Deepika posted a hilarious video of her mother Ujjala Padukone on Instagram. The video shows her mother imitating someone. Deepika, in her post, revealed that she has inherited her acting skills from mother.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Now we know where I get my acting chops from...To my friend, guide, anchor, disciplinarian & role model...Happy Mother’s Day!#UjjalaPadukone @anjubhavnani(apologies @nikhilsosale for exposing you like this!)” Deepika repeatedly asks her mother to imitate Nikhil.

Deepika's husband Ranveer couldn't stop himself from commenting. Reacting to it, he dropped a 'hahahhahaha' comment under the video.

On the professional front, the leggy lass will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and has been high on the buzzword ever since Dippy's first look was out. The actress looked unrecognizable in the garb of Laxmi and celebs from almost the entire industry praised her for taking up such a role.

A couple of days ago, a video of Deepika from 'Chhapaak' sets went viral in which she was seen dressed as a school girl.

The film stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead and is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' which released in January 2018.