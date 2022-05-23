हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

'Dehati Disco' song launch: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Acharya's birthday, pics inside

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a blue and white striped shirt and beige cargo pants. Ganesh Acharya was seen in an all-black attire.

'Dehati Disco' song launch: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Acharya's birthday, pics inside
PIC: Viral Bhayani

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Acharya's birthday on Monday at the song launch of the latter's upcoming film 'Dehati Disco'.

The 'Rockstar' actor looked stylish in a blue and white striped shirt, which he teamed with beige cargo pants and white sneakers.

Birthday boy, Ganesh Acharya, on the other hand, was dressed entirely in black. Actor-politician, Ravi Kishan, who is also a part of the movie, attended the launch and showered his birthday wishes on Ganesh.

Ganesh Acharya

Ranbir not only participated in Ganesh's cake cutting ceremony but also danced with him. We're sure seeing Ranbir and Ganesh match steps on the stage would be a sight to remember.

Ranbir Kapoor

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is preparing for the release of Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated fantasy drama 'Brahmastra', which will be his first on-screen collaboration with his wife Alia. 

'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, will be released on September 9, 2022.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Tags:
Ranbir Kapoor, Ganesh Acharya, Dehati Disco, Ravi Kishan, Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, brahmastra
