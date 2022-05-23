MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Acharya's birthday on Monday at the song launch of the latter's upcoming film 'Dehati Disco'.

The 'Rockstar' actor looked stylish in a blue and white striped shirt, which he teamed with beige cargo pants and white sneakers.

Birthday boy, Ganesh Acharya, on the other hand, was dressed entirely in black. Actor-politician, Ravi Kishan, who is also a part of the movie, attended the launch and showered his birthday wishes on Ganesh.

Ranbir not only participated in Ganesh's cake cutting ceremony but also danced with him. We're sure seeing Ranbir and Ganesh match steps on the stage would be a sight to remember.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is preparing for the release of Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated fantasy drama 'Brahmastra', which will be his first on-screen collaboration with his wife Alia.

'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, will be released on September 9, 2022.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

