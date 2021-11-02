हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini extend heartfelt greetings

Several celebrities from the tinsel town took to social media and greeted everyone with heartfelt messages on the occasion of Dhanteras. 

Dhanteras 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini extend heartfelt greetings
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

MUMBAI: From Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini to Shilpa Shetty and Shefali Shah, several members from the Indian film fraternity took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Dhanteras.

"Dhanteras ki shubhkamnaye," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Shilpa Shetty wished for everyone' good health this Dhanteras. "As the Festival of Lights begins... light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles... Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali. Stay healthy, stay happy," she wrote on Instagram.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini explained the significance of Dhanteras."Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and ayurveda. The REAL DHAN is our health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental. Happy Dhanteras," she tweeted.

Marking the occasion, Shefali took to Instagram and wished everyone "the love, light and happiness always."

Actor Rubina Dilaik, too, wished everyone a happy and prosperous Dhanteras. "Happy Dhanteras....... Maa Laxmi aap sabhi ko Dhan Daulat aur acha sawasth dein," she posted on Instagram.

Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar.

Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. 

