Dharmendra apologises for trolling Hema Malini

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra apologised on social media after trolling his wife and BJP politician Hema Malini.

Dharmendra was asked on Twitter whether his wife had used a broom before this, in the context of a recent cleanliness drive at Parliament where Hema was seen handling the broom in an awkward manner.

"Yes (she has picked the broom) in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai (she looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms," Dharmendra replied.

Although his funny comment floored his fans, the 'Sholay' actor on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to apologise for that earlier tweet.

He wrote he has been misunderstood, and that he will never tweet about the broom again. Along with his tweet, he shared an old picture of himself where he is seen folding his hands to apologise.

"Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon. Kuch bhi ki bhawna ko. Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log. Tweet Badshah. Kuch bhi kiya... baat bhi... tauba tauba.... Kabhi na karoonga ," he tweeted.