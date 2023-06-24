Dharmendra Shares Adorable Photo With Alia Bhatt — Check

Karan Johar is back with an eagerly anticipated love story and family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The teaser of the movie is already driving his fans wild. The star-studded cast includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others. Adding to the excitement, Dharmendra recently shared an adorable picture with Alia Bhatt, further fuelling anticipation for the movie.

Dharmendra’s pic

Dharmendra delighted his Instagram followers as he shared an adorable photo with Alia Bhatt. The photo captures a heartwarming moment where Dharmendra lovingly holds Alia’s cheek while they both watch something on a tablet.



“Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past ….. ……Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani,” the actor captioned this lovely pic.



A lot of cute and lovely comments were showered on the post.



“Respect button for dharam paaji,” a Twitter user wrote.



Another user commented, “Lovely picture lot's of love”.

About Dharmendra

With a long-standing presence in the industry, Dharmendra has left an indelible mark through iconic films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Seeta aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, and more, which continue to resonate with audiences even today.



Recently, his grandson, actor Karan Deol, tied the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Archarya, who is the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. Karan Deol is the elder son of actor Sunny Deol.

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Karan Johar’s return as a director after a hiatus of seven years. His previous directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released in 2016. The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was released on June 20 and the film will release on July 28. Apart from Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy will also be seen in the film.