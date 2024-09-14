New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan makes headlines with his 'NEW LOOK' that breaks the internet! Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared Jr.Bachchan's striking new hairstyle on Instagram on Friday. Abhishek's sharp appearance, complemented with a side ear piercing and a sleek turtleneck, quickly stole the spotlight, leaving fans in awe.

Have A Look At The Post:

Aalim Hakim shared the post, Captioned it 'ABHISHEK BACHCHAN'. In the viral photo, the star actor’s new look features a back-brushed hairstyle with subtly trimmed sides and a full-grown beard that gives his facial features a sleek, sharp finish.

Netizen's Reaction

Shortly after the pic hit social media, Speculation began as fans debated whether it's a look for 'Dhoom 4' or 'King.' One user commented, 'For King movie', and Another user commented, 'The look of Dhoom 4 is'. Complimenting Abhishek Bachchan's new look One user wrote, 'Looking KILLER', and Another user wrote, 'Super Hair Style'. One fan commented,'King Look'.