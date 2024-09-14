Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793239https://zeenews.india.com/people/dhoom-4-look-netizens-react-as-abhishek-bachchans-new-look-goes-viral-2793239.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

'Dhoom 4 Look '; Netizens React As Abhishek Bachchan's New Look Goes Viral

Abhishek Bachchan's new look sparks debate about his appearance in Doom 4. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Dhoom 4 Look '; Netizens React As Abhishek Bachchan's New Look Goes Viral (Image: @aalim Hakim/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan makes headlines with his 'NEW LOOK' that breaks the internet! Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared Jr.Bachchan's striking new hairstyle on Instagram on Friday. Abhishek's sharp appearance, complemented with a side ear piercing and a sleek turtleneck, quickly stole the spotlight, leaving fans in awe. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Aalim Hakim shared the post, Captioned it 'ABHISHEK BACHCHAN'. In the viral photo, the star actor’s new look features a back-brushed hairstyle with subtly trimmed sides and a full-grown beard that gives his facial features a sleek, sharp finish.

Netizen's Reaction 

Shortly after the pic hit social media, Speculation began as fans debated whether it's a look for 'Dhoom 4' or 'King.' One user commented, 'For King movie', and Another user commented, 'The look of Dhoom 4 is'. Complimenting Abhishek Bachchan's new look One user wrote, 'Looking KILLER', and Another user wrote, 'Super Hair Style'. One fan commented,'King Look'. 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?