close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza turns blogger to spread awareness on environment

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, will take to blogging in order to create awareness about the environment, and to remind people how each and every action counts.

Dia Mirza turns blogger to spread awareness on environment

Mumbai: Actress-producer Dia Mirza, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, will take to blogging in order to create awareness about the environment, and to remind people how each and every action counts.

"I feel blogs and authored pieces lend the opportunity to further advocacy in a personal way. We need our conversations to connect us a lot more to our environment. There is a very harmful effect our lifestyles and consumption patterns are having on our health and lives," Dia said. 

"I want to be able to share what I am learning along my journey towards better awareness on waste management and sustainability. I enjoy writing and have been writing articles for publications over the years but now, I want to make my efforts in writing more consistent."

In the past, Dia has spoken against the use of single-use plastic. 

Tags:
Dia MirzaDia Mirza actress
Next
Story

Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey dropped

Must Watch

PT6M54S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 18th July, 2019