Did Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra break-up? Know details!

New Delhi: Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who shared the screen space in Karan Johar’s produced film ‘Shershaah’ have reportedly broken-up after two years of dating each other. A source revealed to Bollywood Life, “Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening”.

While neither Kiara nor Sidharth ever confirmed their relationship to the media, the two were often spotted visiting each other’s residence, leaving for vacations together and partying with each-other. People also thought that the two would end up marrying each other as they appeared head over heels in love.

The source further revealed, “Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility”.

On the work front, both Sidharth and Kiara have an interesting line-up of projects. Kiara will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is also part of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo' that stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She will also work with Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Whereas Siddharth Malhotra will star in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will also feature in Karan Johar’s action flick 'Yodha' and has 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth is also part of Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series 'Indian Police Force' along with Shilpa Shetty.