Priyanka Chopra

'Dil Hi Toh Hai' from The Sky Is Pink depicts Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's love story

The new romantic number from Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink has been unveiled. The song titled Dil Hi Toh Hai is set in the backdrop of Old Delhi and depicts the fresh love story of the protagonists.

&#039;Dil Hi Toh Hai&#039; from The Sky Is Pink depicts Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar&#039;s love story

New Delhi: The new romantic number from Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink has been unveiled. The song titled Dil Hi Toh Hai is set in the backdrop of Old Delhi and depicts the fresh love story of the protagonists.

Sung by Arjit Singh and Antara Mitra, the song opens with Priyanka and Farhan hiding from the world to spend some time alone. The dance their heart out at the terrace and later we see them romancing each other. The song is Pritam's composition and has been penned by Gulzar. PeeCee shared the song on her Instagram handle. Check it out:

Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The story highlights how her parent's equation changes when they discover their daughter's illness. 

The Sky Is Pink was screened at TIFF 2019 got a standing ovation from the audience. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 11, 2019. 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraFarhan AkhtarThe Sky is PinkDil Hi Toh Hai
