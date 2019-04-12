close

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi is 'serving swag' in this killer dance video—Watch

The actress is seen dancing with choreographer Shazia Samji and the two ladies have set Instagram on fire with their killer moves!

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi is &#039;serving swag&#039; in this killer dance video—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Moroccan dancer-actress Nora Fatehi left us all awestruck with her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate'. The song was one of the reasons that the film got a spectacular opening at the box office and became a success. Nora recently reached 4 million followers on social media app Instagram and expressed her excitement over the same by sharing yet another dance video.

The actress is seen dancing with choreographer Shazia Samji and the two ladies have definitely set Instagram on fire with their killer moves!

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora captioned the video as, “Serving Swag and a lil Ciara energy to my 4 million Norianas on insta love u guys Riding the beat with @shaziasamji #oldschoolvibes #ride Ride by @ciara Choreo by @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat @ujwalgupta_”

The actress is gearing up for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release on June 5 this year.

Nora is also a part of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer'.

