Dilip Kumar's brothers test positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Both the brothers, who live separately from Dilip Kumar, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness.

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's brothers, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in hospital.

Ehsaan, 90 and Aslam, 88, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness.

Both the brothers, who live separately from Dilip Kumar, are being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar.

"They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support," Parkar told PTI.

In March, Dilip Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife-actor Saira Banu, 75, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," he had said.

Dilip Kumardilip kumar brothersCoronavirusCOVID-19
