Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur shoot for an underwater kissing sequence

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur shot for an underwater sequence for their coming film Malang. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and a shirtless Aditya.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Aditya wrote, "Training for something special #malang." In the picture, Aditya strikes a shirtless pose while Disha is seen in a diving suit. She flashes a victory sign while does a thumbs up.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Aditya and Disha shot for an underwater kissing sequence in Malang. “The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns, "a source told the daily.

Malang will Disha's first collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a revenge drama produced under the banner of T Series and by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. Malang is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

