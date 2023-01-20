Disha Patani breaks hotness meter, wears Calin Klein printed bikini range with unbuttoned jeans; gets a hoot from Tiger Shroff's mom, sister!

New Delhi: Expect actress Disha Patani to make you go 'wow' every time to open her social media feed. Her latest post wearing the brand she loves and endorses - Calvin Klein innerwear has left fans floored. Donning a printed CK bikini range with unbuttoned jeans, Disha posed in the photo-op, breaking the hotness meter. She is a fitness enthusiast and keeps herself busy with heavy-duty training and work-out.

Reacting to her sexy new CK post, former rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna aka Kishu Shroff also dropped their comments. Tiger Shroff's sister wrote, 'You are unreal' while his mom said, 'Woaaaah deeshu'. Check out the post below:

Several fans commented on Disha's post which has now gone viral with over 1, 717, 183 likes alone. The actress enjoys over 56 million followers on Instagram who love to check out her updates regularly.

These days the actress is clicked more often than not with 'good friend' Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The duo was recently spotted on a dinner date heading to Mizu in Bandra, Mumbai. However, rumours are abuzz about them dating each other.

Recently, Disha amped up the stage at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 with her sensual dance performance in Bhubaneswar on Pushpa song. She danced to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance number 'Oo Antava'. While she wore a black short slit dress in the performance, her hotness was truly a vision to behold.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.