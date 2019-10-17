Disha Patani raises the heat in a neon-green corset top—Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani sets hearts beating fast with every social media upload. The stunner, who is known for her fitness prowess, is an avid Instagram user and has an army of fans with over 26 million users following her.

On Thursday, Disha took to Instagram and shared a few pics in which she looks absolutely stunning. Wearing a neon-green corset top with blue ripped jeans, Disha is a sight to behold. Her wavy hair are left open and the actress looks intensely towards the camera.

Check out the pics here:

The stunner looks gorgeous in every outfit she carries—be it beachwear, casual wear or athletic wear.

On the film front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Her last outing 'Bharat', turned out to be a box office success. It had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.