Disha Patani raises the mercury in red Calvin Klein lingerie—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often endorsing Calvin Klein lingerie and her pics go viral in no time. With over 25.9 million followers on social media app Insagram, Disha is one of the most popular celebs of the Hindi film industry.

Her followers await her posts eagerly and the actress's Insta feed is full of smouldering photos.

In her latest post, she can be seen posing in red Calvin Klein lingerie and looks alluring!

Check out her post here:

Disha looks gorgeous in every outfit she carries—be it beachwear, casual wear or athletic wear. She recently hogged the limelight while walking the ramp at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week held in New Delhi.

On the film front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Her last outing 'Bharat', turned out to be a box office success. It had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.