Disha Patani Sets Temperature Soaring With White Bikini Top And Mini Skirt, See Video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani, who is currently in the US, and has been entertaining the international audience by performing in various cities under the 'Entertainment Tour' led by Akshay Kumar, has dropped some new photos from her outing. The 'Malang' star dropped a video wherein she can be seen chilling with her gal pals - Mouni Roy and others. Disha looked enchanting in a white bikini and pink-floral skirt and flaunted her skinny figure. She rounded off her look with black shades and a cross pendant chain.

Mouni, on the other hand, was seen in a white playsuit which she teamed with a printed scarf and cool white shades. The divas were joined by some of their friends, as they enjoyed some pool time at their hotel in the US.

As per several media reports, Disha and Mouni got along like a house on fire and have reportedly become BFFS on The Entertainers tour. Their beautiful camaraderie is seen in the photos shared by the diva on social media.

The 'Ek Villain' actor also dropped a few pictures where she seems to be having a heart laugh with her team members, including Mouni, Aparshakti Khurana and Stebin Ben.

Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy look their happiest as they pose with a stunning background.

Soon these videos went viral on social media as fans rushed to the comment section to pen their reactions.

A user commented, 'Too hot to handle'.

Second user wrote, 'Natural beauty'.

Disha has been hogging attention for her candid pictures with model and fitness enthusiast Aleksander Alex Ilic. The alleged couple is often seen sharing stylish-cosy pictures with each other. Although their relationship has been making headlines for a long time now, Aleksander clarified in an interview some time back that they are 'just good friends'.

Disha was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. As per reports, love blossomed between them during the shoot of their film 'Baaghi'. The two shared impeccable chemistry with each other both on and off the screen. However, after dating for several years, the duo called off their relationship for reasons best known to them. Tiger, who appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, chose to call Disha his 'Good Friend' and said that he is 'single'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Yodha' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides these, Disha also has 'Project K' and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.