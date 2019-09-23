Disha Patani shares her workout routine and it shows how she got her washboard abs—Watch

New Delhi: The B-Town stunner Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast in every sense of the word. Not once or twice but Disha regularly gives a sneak-peek of her workout sessions on social media, leaving fans in awe of her.

Disha, who launched her own YouTube channel sometime back shared a video of her workout routine on it and we must say it's a big hit already. The video has garnered over 140,627 views in less than 24 hours of being uploaded on the site.

Here's her Instagram post:

Disha flaunts her washboard abs in the gym video and we can see how she got those. It requires dedication, discipline and hard work to make sure that your workout reaps the right fruits.

Watch full video:

She usually pumps up the iron under the supervision of her trainer.

On the work front, Disha is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.