close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani slays the casual look in a black crop top and denim shorts—Pic

Disha Patani took to Instagram stories and showed off her perfectly toned body in a black crop top and denim shorts.

Disha Patani slays the casual look in a black crop top and denim shorts—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is an avid social media user and makes million hearts skip a beat each time she posts a new picture or video. The stunning actress has an ocean of fans and has over 22 million followers on Instagram.

She knows how to keep her fanbase satiated and keeps them updated with deets from her life. Disha took to Instagram stories and showed off her perfectly toned body in a black crop top and denim shorts. The diva has nailed the casual look and we bet you will look at the picture more than once!

Check out the screenshot here:

On the work front, Disha delivered to the audience's expectation by playing the role of Radha in 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang', along with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will release in February 2020.

Here's wishing her all the very best for her future endaevors!

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsBharat
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her washboard abs in athletic wear—Pics

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh speaks to Zee News