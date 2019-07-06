Disha Patani slays the casual look in a black crop top and denim shorts—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is an avid social media user and makes million hearts skip a beat each time she posts a new picture or video. The stunning actress has an ocean of fans and has over 22 million followers on Instagram.

She knows how to keep her fanbase satiated and keeps them updated with deets from her life. Disha took to Instagram stories and showed off her perfectly toned body in a black crop top and denim shorts. The diva has nailed the casual look and we bet you will look at the picture more than once!

Check out the screenshot here:

On the work front, Disha delivered to the audience's expectation by playing the role of Radha in 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang', along with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will release in February 2020.

Here's wishing her all the very best for her future endaevors!