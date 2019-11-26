Disha Patani steps out in stylish crop top and loose denim jeans—Photos

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after names amongst the generation next stars, actress Disha Patani has emerged as a favourite. Well, she enjoys a massive popularity on social media as well.

The stunner was recently clicked at filmmaker Mohit Suri's office in Bandra, Mumbai and we must say she looked fab in her casual wear as well. Disha was seen flaunting her widest smile on spotting the paps waiting for her.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The fitness freak celeb was wearing a light pink crop top with a candy pink Adidas short jacket. She paired it with a loose denim pants and looked uber sporty in her avatar.

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

This marks Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Recently, the first look of the movie was unveiled and it received a warm response from the audiences.