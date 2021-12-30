Disha Patani takes a dip into ocean in pastel pink bikini, see her sunkissed pics from Maldives

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani is on a year-end retreat in the Maldives and her adventures in the clear blue ocean are envious. The actress recently floored fans by sharing scintillating pictures and videos from her vacation.

In one of the videos, she can be seen half-submerged in water with her face above the ocean.

Disha took a dip into the clear ocean in a pastel pink tube bikini and she looked as magnificent as ever. She captioned her sunkissed pictures at the beach with a rabbit emoji.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.

The stunner will next be seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama ‘KTina’.

Earlier this month, the buzz was strong that Disha is being considered for a Hollywood action film, directed by a renowned director.

According to a source close to the development, "The director was impressed with Disha's work in Malang and had been following her for quite some time. He is also a bug fan of her backflips and kickboxing workout videos that she keeps on putting up on her social media. He is looking forward to meet her and discuss on the project."

As of now, no official word regarding her Hollywood debut has been made. Disha or the filmmaker have not made any statement yet.

