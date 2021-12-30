हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora offers a recap of 2021 and it includes mushy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora recently gave us a glimpse of what her 2021 looked it. She posted a special video on her Instagram handle.

Malaika Arora offers a recap of 2021 and it includes mushy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: As 2021 comes to an end, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora posted an adorable video filled with memories of different months of the year. Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika posted a Reel featuring gorgeous pictures from various events and occasions.

These include a snap of her getting vaccinated, a beautiful picture with beau Arjun Kapoor and stills from workout sessions and vacations. Malaika also included a picture in which she can be seen posing with a bowl full of food since she launched her brand 'Nude Bowls' this year.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Beautiful," a social media user wrote. "So Awesome Queen," another added.

Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, Malaika's beau and actor Arjun Kapoor reportedly contracted COVID-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, sealed Arjun's Mumbai residence after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, Arjun has not issued any statement regarding his diagnosis yet.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun KapoorNew Year 2021Happy New YearMalaika Arora boyfriend
Next
Story

Harnaaz Sandhu says Miss Universe win similar to Olympic victory; see her response to trolls

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds road show in Chandigarh