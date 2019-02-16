Disha Patani turns up the heat in a white bikini-See pic

New Delhi: The glamour queen of Bollywood Disha Patani's Instagram handle is a pure delight for her all her fans. The stunning actress has a mammoth fan-following and her pics and videos go viral in no time. Disha made her Bollywood debut by playing a small part in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has been ruling hearts since then.

She keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing updates from her personal and professional lives and her latest pic will give you force you to take a break from your busy schedule and hit the beach.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is rumored to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

The hunk of an actor was seen in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Disha and Tiger are often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'