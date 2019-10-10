Disha Patani's airport look of the day is uber chic and comfortable - Photos

New Delhi: The very stunning Disha Patani was recently clicked at the airport looking simply fit and fab! She turned heads in a white athleisure wear and kept her tresses open. She wore reflectors and her all-white look of the day certainly gets a big thumbs up from us.

Check out her airport look of the day here.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Disha is an avid social media user. She has around 25.4 million followers on Instagram alone, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts. She is a fitness freak and keeps sharing her inspiring posts on social media.

On the work front, Disha is busy with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.