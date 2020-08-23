हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's bold looks heat up the internet again, pics are viral - Check out!

Disha Patani is a social media queen and knows how to keep her Instagram game on point. Her pictures often make fans go gaga over her looks.

Disha Patani&#039;s bold looks heat up the internet again, pics are viral - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani surely knows how to make the spotlight follow her. And, yet again, she is heating up Instagram with some oomph-laden pictures of herself. The photos feature Disha acing the denim trend, which will never go out of fashion. In one of the posts, she looks ravishing in a brown tee, paired with denim shorts and jacket. In the others, she slays in just the top and shorts. Moreover, Disha also did the make-up by herself. 

Take a look at the viral pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Makeup by me

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The B-Town beauty is a social media queen and knows how to keep her Instagram game on point. Her pictures often make fans go gaga over her looks. Disha makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in 'Malang', which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The revenge saga was set in Goa and directed by Mohit Suri. 

Disha will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with megastar Salman Khan. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, she also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.

Disha Patani
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

