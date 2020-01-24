Disha Patani's glamorous look in black thigh-slit ensemble sets temperature soaring

New Delhi: After treating her fans to pop queen Beyonce-inspired look, actress Disha Patani has shared some other stunning photos of herself. You saw her pictures in a green and white off-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline, right? Now, Disha has set the internet ablaze in a black thigh-slit ensemble, which she completed with minimum accessories. She let her hair open and her eyes do the talking.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping pictures here:

Wow, Disha! You look gorgeous.

And, here is a picture of her in the green outfit.

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Disha's look which was inspired by Beyonce also took the internet by storm. A wine-coloured dress with black boots, statement earrings is what she chose to wear.

Her looks are from 'Malang' diaries. She is currently busy promoting 'Malang', a revenge drama directed by Mohit Suri. She stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam also play pivotal roles in 'Malang'.

The film is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman. 'Malang' will be Disha's first film with Aditya.

'Malang' releases on February 7.

Disha debuted in Bollywood with 2016's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Her line-up of films include - 'Kung Fu Yoga', 'Baaghi 2' and 'Bharat'. Disha will be next seen in 'KTina' and 'Radhe'.