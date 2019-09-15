Disha Patani's throwback pic from her scuba diving days is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has an army of fans and is an avid social media user. She keeps updating people with deets from her life and is known to be a fitness freak. Disha has a perfectly toned body and works hard to maintain her figure. She often shares workout videos, inspiring her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The stunner took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a throwback picture from the days from when she was learning scuba diving.

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “Throwback to 2014 when we were learning scuba diving.. i am like just take me there hahaa”

Only recently, the leggy lass launched her YouTube channel, giving fans a chance to know more about her life.

On the film front, Disha will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is a revenge drama and was announced in March this year.

'Malang' is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. It will hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020